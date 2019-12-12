Age 97, of Vernon, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Durand Senior Care and Rehab Center.
A funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel in Owosso. The family will receive friends that day from noon until the service.
Mildred was born Sept. 4, 1922, to Bert and Jenny (Johnson) Hayden. She married Stanley F. Fuja in 1939. Mildred and Stanley had five children together before they eventually divorced. She married Elmer Ross in 1960. He predeceased her in 1985 after 25 years of marriage.
Mildred worked at a factory during World War II. She was employed by Midwest Abrasives for many years, retiring in 1982. During her life, she enjoyed crocheting and bowling. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, where she always volunteered her time, especially with their funeral dinners. Mildred loved spending time with her family.
Mildred is survived by her children Marion Stanton, Stanley R. (Betty) Fuja, Alfred Fuja, James (Joyce) Fuja and Ken (Jenny) Ross; 15 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and 22 great-great-grandchildren; sisters Cora Miller and Ruth Dorrance; and many nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by her first husband Stanley F. Fuja, second husband Elmer Ross, son John Fuja, three brothers, three sisters and grandson Daniel Fuja.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at mcgeehanfh.com.
