Ruth Elizabeth Follen

Age 89, of Durand, passed away Thursday, April 28, 2022, at her home.
Private family services will be held. Ruth’s final resting place will take place at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, alongside her husband.
Ruth was born Dec. 9, 1932, in Newton, Iowa, the daughter of Harry and Veva (Patterson) Townsend.
She graduated from an old country school in Iowa, Newton High School.
Ruth was an avid bowler and looked forward to spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She married Harold Laverne Follen.
Ruth retired after 30 years of service from Universal Electric aka Magnetek.
Ruth is survived by her children Douglas (Shawn) Follen, Greg (Debbie) Follen and Todd (Kelly) Follen; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two nieces and one nephew; brother Myron “Butch” (Jo Ann) Townsend; and other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband, five brothers and a sister.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Corunna V.F.W. or Shriners Hospitals for Children.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
