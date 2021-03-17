Age 76, of Perry, passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021, at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit.
The Callard family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 19, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Jennings-Lyons Chapel in Owosso. A private family funeral will take place. The Rev. Cal Emerson will celebrate, with burial to follow in Glass River Cemetery in Morrice.
Barbara was born July 12, 1944, in Saginaw, to Martin Kruske and Bernice (Studer) Kruske. She grew up in Chesaning, and attended Central Michigan University before meeting her husband Robert Callard. They were married in October 1964 and celebrated their 56th anniversary last year.
During the early years of their marriage, Barb bravely took part in Canadian wilderness fishing trips and a Yellowstone Park visit, complete with tent camping and all it entailed, including camp-stove cooking, campfire smoke, rain, mosquitoes, black flies and an occasional visit from a bear. Despite all this she often caught the biggest fish.
Barb tirelessly worked full time for many years to help Bob attend and graduate from Michigan State University.
In 1969, Barb became an Army wife when Bob was drafted. When he was sent to Vietnam, she kept him cheered up with a steady flow of letters while maintaining a homestead with a full-time job. While she didn’t share Bob’s passion for hunting, Barb took to shooting like a duck to water. Probably aided by her exceptional eyesight she became a “crack shot” and seemed to delight in out-shooting Bob’s friends at skeet. She could cook venison and other wild game with the best. Her homemade cookies were always a favorite at office parties.
Barb was a kind and loving, warm individual, without biases of any kind. She was a smart, logical thinker, one of her greatest assets, often steering others straight or solving perceived problems. She loved being in the middle of family gatherings, especially when board or card games were involved. Her quick wit was enjoyed by all. It seemed her life mission was to make others laugh or simply bring happiness to them.
A highlight of Barb’s life was a silver wedding anniversary vacation to Australia. She loved kangaroos so it seemed an ideal place to visit. They spent nearly a month there, traveling all around the country. There were instances of Barb being happily surrounded by wallabies and kangaroos who would search her pockets for treats. Petting koalas and wombats were another enjoyable experience for her.
Likely the greatest highlight of Barb’s life was having her first and only child, a beautiful baby girl named Mary at the age of 48. The bond between them was exceptionally strong and she was always very proud of her daughter. When Mary was born, Barb retired from her prior career with the U.S. Postal Service. She had served as a postal clerk and relief postmaster at offices in Morrice, Byron and Shaftsburg, plus doing clerk work at Owosso.
Barb was at her happiest times when her butt was moving in a vehicle. She and Bob drove countless miles, slowly traveling country roads. She especially enjoyed many fall trips to northern New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. She never missed a thing from wildlife sightings, yard sales, antique shops and many other interesting sights. In her younger years she loved fast cars and could speed shift a four-speed faster than most.
Barb was predeceased by her mother and father, brother Martin (Mick) Kruske, nephew Patrick Glick, and her soulmate loving cat Cookie.
She is survived by her husband Bob, daughter Mary Callard (significant other Dan Henning), sister Mary Herronen, nephews Eric and Mike Kruske, nieces Cheryl Kruske and Cindy Kruske Jordan, sister-in-law Karen Kruske, and her current loving cats Petra and Felicity.
As a cat and dog lover, Barb would be very pleased if in lieu of flowers, donations would be made in her name to the Shiawassee County Humane Society.
