Jerry Lee Des Jardins

Age 90, passed away Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born March 9, 1932, in Owosso, to Norman Lee Des Jardins and Esther Darling Hollands.
Mr. Des Jardins was a resident of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida for 24 years. He was an Episcopalian by faith and attended Christ the King Episcopal Church. Jerry served his country as an Army first lieutenant.
He attended the University of Michigan where he graduated from law school. He practiced law in Owosso for 42 years. He was a loving husband, devoted father and grandfather.
In Owosso, Des Jardins served as a board member of Owosso Memorial Hospital, was a Deacon at the Congregational Church, a member of the Owosso Country Club and a founding member of the Owosso City Club.
Mr. Des Jardins was preceded in death by his father Norman; mother Esther; step-mother Marcella Collier Des Jardins; and brothers William Earnest Des Jardins and John Rolf Des Jardins.
Mr. Des Jardins is survived by his wife Karen Elaine Des Jardins of 61 years of Santa Rosa Beach; daughters Marcy Des Jardins of Wisconsin, Mary (Chris) Lallier of Texas and Margo (Reed) Findlay of Connecticut; grandchildren Harper and Piper Lallier and Maxwell and Devin Findlay.
Jerry was THE No. 1 fan of the University of Michigan Wolverine football team. He loved his sweet “Baby Cat,” Lady Bug. He also enjoyed golf, reading history and, most of all, spending time with his family and beloved wife.
Celebration of life services will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Christ the King Episcopal Church, 480 N. County Hwy 393, Santa Rosa Beach, FL, 32459, with the Rev. Richard Proctor officiating.
Burial will be held at Historic Gulf Cemetery in Santa Rosa Beach, with military honors by the United States Army.
You may view obituaries, offer condolences and sign the guest book at clary-glenn.com.
Clary-Glenn Freeport Chapel Funeral Homes & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.
