David Oliver Jackson

Passed away in Lansing Thursday, July 7, 2022.
Born in Newport, Arkansas, Aug. 12, 1948, he spent most of his childhood in Laingsburg and attended Laingsburg High School. He was a U.S. Army veteran during the Vietnam era.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please purchase an Online Pass to gain access to our Online Content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day Access
|$2.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month Access - 30 days
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|3 Month Access - 90 days
|$24.00
|for 90 days
|6 Month Access - 180 days
|$48.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year Access - 365 days
|$96.00
|for 365 days
Online Access for Print Subscribers. Do you have a print subscription with the Argus-Press? If yes, then click here to enjoy complimentary access to our Online Content!
Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 81F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Partly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: July 24, 2022 @ 5:55 am
Passed away in Lansing Thursday, July 7, 2022.
Born in Newport, Arkansas, Aug. 12, 1948, he spent most of his childhood in Laingsburg and attended Laingsburg High School. He was a U.S. Army veteran during the Vietnam era.
He is survived by daughter Lisa Marie Wells; son David Leo Jackson; grandchildren Madison Jones, Patrick Jones, David Jr. and Lacey Jackson; siblings Brenda Whitenight-Edwards of Lansing, Patricia TenEyck of Killeen, Texas, Eddie Jackson of Lansing, Connie (Greg) Slye of Tucson, Arizona, Teresa (Kevin) Root, Charlotte and Kathy (Parker) Graham of Adams Run, South Carolina; beloved nieces, nephews and cousins; and his roommate Maxi Cockatiel.
He was predeceased by his parents Leo Jackson and Jewel Smith.
The family is served by Pray Funeral Home in Charlotte.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The top headlines of the day- sent right to your email!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.