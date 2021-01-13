Age 82, of Owosso, passed away Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at Memorial Healthcare.
Private funeral services will take place Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. The service will be live-streamed on Nelson-House Funeral Home’s Facebook page.
Albert was born Nov. 14, 1938, in Marion, the son of Rudolph and Mary (Bocko) Papanek.
He graduated from Owosso High School, class of 1958, served in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War and retired from General Motors.
Albert married Mie Arakaki in Okinawa, Japan, on Oct. 13, 1964.
He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Mie; children Linda (Scott) Sholtey, Deanna Papanek, Barbara (Steven) Adams, Sandra Bemis and Thomas Papanek; grandchildren Shelby, Scott Jr., Ashton, Zachary, Brooklynn, Mitchell, Logan and Macie; sister Mildred (Richard) Tejkl; sister-in-law Rosemary Papanek; brother-in-law Joe (Sheri) Lauro; and several nieces, nephews and other loving family members and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents; sister Ann (Papanek) Lauro; and brothers Rudy and Joseph Papanek.
Memorial contributions are suggested to American Diabetes Association.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
