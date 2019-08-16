Rick passed away peacefully, July 18, 2019, at his home in Oak Harbor, Washington, surrounded by family after a courageous battle with renal cancer.
Rick was born Jan. 11, 1951, the son of Walter and Dorothy (Miller) Phillips of Owosso.
Rick joined the U.S. Navy June 21, 1971, two years after graduating from St. Paul Seminary in Saginaw and a short stint at the University of Detroit. After basic training at Great Lakes, Illinois, he attended aviation electronics technician class (A) technical training at Millington, Tennessee, and fleet replacement training with VA-42.
He went on to report to VA-85 in Oceana, Virginia. Following a successful sea tour, he received advanced technical training at Millington before reporting for shore duty as an instructor at NAMTRADET, Whidbey Island, Washington, in October 1976.
Rick spent more than his fair share of time at sea aboard the carriers USS Forestal, USS Kitty Hawk, USS Nimitz, USS Constellation, USS George Washington and USS America. His subsequent assignments at Whidbey included VA-165, VAQ-134, VAQ-140, two tours with VAQ-137, two tours with NAMTRADET and two tours at AIMD. He wrapped up his career as the maintenance master chief of AIMD and had the distinction of calling Whidbey home for 25 years of his successful and colorful 30-year Navy career.
Rick rose to highest enlisted rank in the Navy, E-9 or master chief, in just 18 years; six years ahead of a normal career path. During his successful career he earned numerous awards and honors recognizing his dynamic leadership and unparalleled management skills.
After retirement from the Navy, Rick took his leadership and management skills to Commercial Aircraft Interiors for 10 years before fully retiring in November 2014.
Rick is survived by his wife of 46 years, Christine (Hayhoe) Phillips; mother Dorothy of Owosso; children Keri (Doug) Naes, Viki Phillips and Paul Phillips; and granddaughters Kimberly Naes and Kaelyn Phillips. He also leaves behind siblings Shari (Mike) Hill, Dave (Gloria Jean) Phillips, Debbie (Brian) Stoddard and Katy (Tim) Brown; sister-in-law Trish Phillips; brothers-in-law David Hayhoe and Mike Hayhoe; along with an uncle, aunts, many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was proceeded in death by his father Walter, brother Robert Phillips, and father- and mother-in law, Don and Joanne Hayhoe.
There will be a military burial ceremony at 1 p.m. Aug. 20 in the Great Lakes National Cemetery, 4200 Belford Road, Holly. Honorary pall bearers are Mike Crawford, Teri Anania, David Phillips, Shari Hill, Debbie Stoddard and Katy Brown.
After the burial ceremony, there will be a celebration of Rick’s life for family and friends in Owosso at the VFW Post 9455, 519 S. Chipman St. in Owosso from 5 to 7 p.m. The family encourages visitors to wear red, white and blue attire to honor Rick’s commitment of serving the country.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in Rick’s name either to the Hospice of the Northwest, Mt. Vernon, Washington, or to Northwest Cancer Foundation, Seattle.
