Age 93, of Bancroft, passed away Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Durand Senior Care in Durand.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Corunna Chapel. The Rev. Paul Dietzel will officiate with final rest in Oak Wood Cemetery in Muir.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday.
Jay was born Sept. 1, 1926, in Highland Township to Raymond and Mila (Munger) DeGarmo. He attended Milford High School, graduating in 1944. On Sept. 2, 1950, Jay married Sally Lou Shafer in Portland. The very next month, Jay enlisted in the U.S. Army and served his country faithfully during the Korean War.
Mr. DeGarmo worked in factories and farmed throughout his life, and really enjoyed raising horses. He was a member of the Perry Baptist Church and loved to be around people. He could talk to anyone.
Mr. DeGarmo is survived by his children Mila Sue DeGarmo of Wyoming, Dale (Martha) DeGarmo of Owosso, Gary (Sue) DeGarmo of Fife Lake, Raymond (Tina) DeGarmo of Bancroft and Linda DeGarmo of Owosso; son-in-law Donald Grubb of Perry; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife Sally in 2010, son Leroy Jay DeGarmo, daughter Pauline Grubb, and eight brothers and sisters.
Memorial contributions given in Mr. DeGarmo’s name are suggested to Huntington’s Disease Society of America or Meals on Wheels. Online condolences may be sent to his family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.