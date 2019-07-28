Donald Melroy Watts

Age 92, of Lennon, died Thursday July 25, 2019. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, at Sharp Funeral Homes, Miller Road Chapel, our temporary location, Hill Creek Church, 5363 Hill Road, Swartz Creek (Mundy Township). Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Cemetery, Flint. Visitation will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday, and 10 a.m. Tuesday until the time of service. Donald was born Aug. 27, 1926, in Mainville, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Melroy and Faye Lois (Young) Watts. Mr. Watts married Bessie Marie Turley in Flint on March 4, 1961. She preceded him in death on Oct. 6, 2014. Donald served his country in the U.S. Army during WWII. He was a vender for Everett Cigarette Services with 16 years of service. Donald enjoyed cooking, making ice cream and potato salad, going to Las Vegas and playing Bingo, bowling and especially dancing with his wife Bessie. He was a member of the American Legion Post #294 of Swartz Creek and the Flint Eagles Aerie #629. Surviving are: children: Donald M. Watts Jr., Betty (William) Hundley, Mary Sue Martin, and Carl (Bonnie) Horton; grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; and sister Marlene Koch. He was also preceded in death by his children: John T. Horton, Robert Horton, Carol Hemingway, Marilyn Horton; siblings, Doris Deshon, Betty Watts, DeHaven Watts, Leland Watts, Horace Watts and Russell Watts. Tributes may be shared at sharpfuneralhomes.com.

