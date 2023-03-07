Shirley Jean Cannon

Age 80, of Ovid, passed away Sunday, March 5, 2023, at Sparrow Health Systems Sparrow Campus, Lansing.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 9, at Smith Family Funeral Homes - Houghton Chapel, Ovid.
Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, with the family present from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Smith Family Funeral Homes - Houghton Chapel.
Shirley was born in Elsie, on Jan. 29, 1943, the daughter of Claude and Ruth (Waggoner) Conklin. Shirley graduated from Elsie High School with the class of 1961. She married Gerald Irving Cannon on Feb. 3, 1962, at Elsie United Methodist Church, Elsie. They were blessed with 46 years of marriage, prior his passing on July 19, 2009.
Shirley worked many places throughout her life including: Vaughn’s Seed Company in Ovid, McDonald’s in St. Johns, Uncle John’s Cider Mill baking bread in the evenings and cleaning many homes in the area. Most importantly, Shirley was a homemaker who loved cooking, baking and taking care of her family. Shirley and Gerald loved dancing the polka, traveling and spending time up north fishing together. She enjoyed watching soap operas with her granddaughter Samantha, watching cowboy shows and spending time with close friends and family. She also enjoyed spending time with her late dog Molly and new cat Goldie. She was a member of the Elsie United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her son David and Cindy Cannon of St. Johns; daughter Donna and Dale Schafer of St. Johns; grandchildren Nicole and Jeffrey Curtin, Bethany Cannon and Levi Black and Samantha Schafer; great-grandchildren Adalynn and Beau Curtin; brothers Richard and Nancy Conklin of Elsie, Norman and Joyce Conklin of North Carolina and Stuart and Susan Conklin of Olivet; and sister-in-law Barb Conklin of Fenmore, Mich. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and special friend Robert Hyde.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Gerald, father and mother-in-law, Erwin and Vera Cannon, brother, Tom Conklin, brother-in-law, LeRoy Cannon and her special dog, Molly.
Memorials may be made to Capitol Area Humane Society, Ovid Middlebury Fire and Rescue or Clinton County Ambulance Service.
Online condolences can be sent to smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes - Houghton Chapel, Ovid.
