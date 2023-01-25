Thomas ‘Tom’ Michael Fitzpatrick

Age 77, of Republic, Michigan, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. In the end he was surrounded by his wife of 50 years, Mary Rae (Mott) Fitzpatrick; sons Michael Fitzpatrick (Ashland, Kentucky), Stephen and Tina (Diebler) Fitzpatrick (Owosso) and Paul and Carrie (Themel) Fitzpatrick (Chicago, Illinois); grandchildren Aiden, Liam, Grace and Thomas.

Tom was born July 13, 1945, in Tacoma, Washington to father Hugh Fitzpatrick and mother Jane Gilmore. Tom was self-educated, served as a U.S. Marine from 1963-1967, and worked 50 years as a union boilermaker local 169. He is a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5014 in Republic.

