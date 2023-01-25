Thomas ‘Tom’ Michael Fitzpatrick

Age 77, of Republic, Michigan, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. In the end he was surrounded by his wife of 50 years, Mary Rae (Mott) Fitzpatrick; sons Michael Fitzpatrick (Ashland, Kentucky), Stephen and Tina (Diebler) Fitzpatrick (Owosso) and Paul and Carrie (Themel) Fitzpatrick (Chicago, Illinois); grandchildren Aiden, Liam, Grace and Thomas.
Tom was born July 13, 1945, in Tacoma, Washington to father Hugh Fitzpatrick and mother Jane Gilmore. Tom was self-educated, served as a U.S. Marine from 1963-1967, and worked 50 years as a union boilermaker local 169. He is a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5014 in Republic.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother Michael Fitzpatrick (Odessa, Texas); sister Patricia Kronner and brother-in-law Charles (Detroit); daughter Tammy Michelle Fitzpatrick (Republic).
In addition to those in attendance at his passing, Tom is survived by his sister Mary Peters (Canton); son Charles Fitzpatrick (Columbia, South Carolina); grandchildren Matthew Dorman, Brandon Fitzpatrick, Cody and Skyler Clymer, Autumn and Derek Morrow, Jenna and Christopher Benjamin, Conrad and Stephanie Fitzpatrick and Jenny Fitzpatrick; and great-grandchildren Ava and Troy Fitzpatrick, Ella and Brooklyn Clymer, Ronnie Sweet and Lincoln and Payton Benjamin. Additionally, Tom had a vast network of cousins, nieces and nephews that were so important to him.
Tom’s wishes were to be cremated and remain in Republic, which he lovingly designated the “Center of the Universe,” near his daughter Tammy.
A memorial service will be arranged at a time TBD at St. Augustine Church, 574 Kloman Ave., Republic.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, July 15, at Tom’s home in Republic. Family, friends and neighbors are encouraged to join for the day, stay locally or camp with the family.
Tom was the light in every room. His charisma was shown by a hug, a handshake and a smile. He had a unique way of seeing the essence in every person he met and made each of them feel seen and special.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.