Age 86, of Owosso, passed away Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Hospice House of Shiawassee County.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Marlene Webster officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at the funeral home.
Mick was born July 21, 1933 in Detroit, the son of Octave and Georgina (VanHee) VanFleteren, who immigrated from Belgium.
Mick proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War, touring in the Mediterranean. He was a member of the American Legion. Mick had a passion for anything old, especially his 1927 Chevrolet Roadster and his 1960 Chris Craft.
He loved being in Florida, where his favorite saying was “Another day in paradise.” Mick loved his family and nothing made him happier than spending time with his grandchildren.
Mick worked as a union elevator mechanic for 33 years, part of IUEC Local 85. He retired in 1991 and worked as a state of Michigan elevator inspector from 1991 to 1998.
Mick is survived by his children Kathy (Mark) Bender of Holt, Paul (Shawn) VanFleteren of Owosso, Mike (Heather) VanFleteren of Chesaning and Ann (Jeff) Dembicky of Traverse City; grandchildren Jacob and Aaron Bender, Nicole (fiance Jerry Mahar) and Jaron VanFleteren, Danielle, Devon (fiance Devin Sesler) and Dakota VanFleteren, and Sawyer, James and Jordan Dembicky; special friend Betty Jo Endline; and many other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents, and sisters Dorothy and Virginia. Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice House of Shiawassee County.
