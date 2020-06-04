Age 82, of Owosso passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Sparrow Health System.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, June 5, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael O’Brien officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul Catholic Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. today, June 4, at Nelson-House Funeral Home, with a rosary prayed at 7 p.m.
Joseph was born Sept. 3, 1937, in Marion, the son of Rudolph and Mary (Bocko) Papanek.
He graduated from Owosso High School, class of 1957, and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Joseph served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1957-59. He was a lance corporal (E3). He was very proud to be a Marine. He always said, “Once a Marine, always a Marine.”
Joseph enjoyed woodworking, feeding the birds in his backyard and making fun gadgets to trick the squirrels. He also loved food. He was always excited about trying something new or different, especially a new recipe he would find. He especially loved getting together the day after Thanksgiving for his family’s annual kolache bake.
He also loved to travel. He would always make sure he took his family on a vacation every year while his kids were growing up. He took several amazing cruises with his wife and church group that he had fond memories of.
Joseph loved getting together with his Monday morning breakfast crew. He always looked forward to that. Joseph loved his family more than anything, especially his beloved five grandchildren. He had a strong love for learning new things daily. He believed that education was very important and was so proud of all of his children and grandchildren going to college. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church all of his life and never missed a Mass.
He married Rosemary McAvoy at St. Paul Catholic Church in Owosso Oct. 24, 1964.
Joseph retired from General Motors after 35 years of service.
Joseph is survived by his wife; children Mary (Mike) Rice, Karen Papanek, Mike Papanek and Kathy (Mike) Stowe; grandchildren Sarah, Garet, and Grace Rice, and Adam and Lauren Stowe; brother Albert (Mie) Papanek; sister Mildred (Richard) Tejkl; brother-in-law Joe (Sheri) Lauro; brother-in-law Jerry Wright; sister-in-law Carol (McAvoy) Koss ;and several nieces, nephews and other loving family members and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents, brother Rudy Papanek and sister Ann (Papanek) Lauro.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Joseph F. Papanek memorial fund. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
