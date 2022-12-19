Age 89, a beloved father, grandfather and friend went peacefully to be with our heavenly father Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at his home of 53 years in Lennon.
Funeral services will be held at noon Thursday, Dec. 22, at Watkins Funeral Home in Durand.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please purchase an Online Pass to gain access to our Online Content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day Access
|$2.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month Access - 30 days
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|3 Month Access - 90 days
|$24.00
|for 90 days
|6 Month Access - 180 days
|$48.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year Access - 365 days
|$96.00
|for 365 days
Online Access for Print Subscribers. Do you have a print subscription with the Argus-Press? If yes, then click here to enjoy complimentary access to our Online Content!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Month
|$18.50
|for 30 days
|Three Months
|$52.50
|for 90 days
|Six Months
|$98.00
|for 180 days
|One Year
|$185.00
|for 365 days
Age 89, a beloved father, grandfather and friend went peacefully to be with our heavenly father Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at his home of 53 years in Lennon.
Funeral services will be held at noon Thursday, Dec. 22, at Watkins Funeral Home in Durand.
Viewing is from 10 a.m. until the service Thursday.
Leonard was born at home, in Flint to Martin and Hazel Vik (Anderson) on Jan. 12, 1933. He attended Central high school in Flint, before proudly enlisting in the U.S. Marine Corps, ranking to Corporal as an MP stationed in Panama from 1951 to 1954.
He married the love of his life, Cecilia Smith in Oct. 1954. He retired from GM after 38 years.
Leonard will be remembered for his easy-going spirit, sense of humor, kindness and a friend. Dad loved to dance, play cards, listen to Gospel and country music and visit his friends at the Durand Eagles. He was a heck of a fastpitch softball pitcher, as well as a pool player.
Leonard will forever be missed by his closest of friends, his five children Jerry (Jamie) Vik, Ron (Marcia).
Vik, Gena (Dan) Blaha, Maureen Vik and Renee Vandemark; son-in-law Robin Zuniga; 18 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Barb Smith; and many nieces and nephews.
Leonard was reunited in Heaven with his wife Cecilia; beautiful daughter Julie Zuniga; parents Martin and Hazel Vik; sister Eleanor Beeney; brother Edward Taylor; and son-in-law Gary Kregger.
We want to give a huge thank you to Harmony Cares Hospice RN Diane Nims and Pastor Dale Lewis for their heartfelt care they showed him and the family during this difficult time
along with his caregivers, grandchildren Michael Vik-Shepard and Ashley Collier.
Thank you to Bill and Faye Cornett for being such amazing neighbors to the family over the years.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Durand Eagles Aerie# 3851 in his memory.
Pictures, memories and condolences can be shared at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The top headlines of the day- sent right to your email!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.