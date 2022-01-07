Age 72, of Owosso, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at Hospice House of Shiawassee County.
A memorial service will take place at 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10, with the Rev. Alice Lewis officiating.
The family will receive friends from noon until the service Monday, Jan. 10, at Nelson-House Funeral Home.
Barbara was born Jan. 16, 1949, in Owosso, the daughter of Joseph and Mary (Sochor) Kalisek.
Barbara graduated from Corunna High School, class of 1967. She married Richard Anthony Miculka June 22, 1968, at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Barbara retired from the Michigan Secretary of State Office after working in the Owosso and St. Charles branches.
She attended Christ Episcopal Church, was a member of the Red Hat Ladies Society and Owosso Eagles. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandkids. She always had a pot of coffee ready, a game show on, and treats in the freezer and pantry for her grandkids when they came to visit.
Barbara is survived by her children Tracy (Jay) Keltner, Jason (Carrie) Miculka and Stephanie (Josh) Speers; grandchildren Rylie, Carter, Adyson, Emma, Owen and Ian; sister Joanne Han; and other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents, husband Richard and granddaughter Ava Grace Miculka.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice House of Shiawassee County.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
