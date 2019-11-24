Age 91, of Laingsburg, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Sparrow Health System in Lansing.
Funeral services will take place at noon Monday, Nov. 25, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Laingsburg Chapel. The Rev. Tom Rundel will officiate with burial to follow in Laingsburg Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10 a.m. Monday until the time of service.
Bob was born April 26, 1928, in Owosso to Floyd F. and Mildred M. (McCaffrey) Hagerty. On May 4, 1947, he married Jean Hike. Bob served his country in the Army National Guard and was a lifelong resident of Laingsburg. Prior to his retirement in the early 1980s, Bob had worked more than 30 years for General Motors. He was also the longtime sexton for Laingsburg Cemetery.
Bob was a member of the Laingsburg American Legion, the 40 & 8, Looking Glass Sportsman’s Club and was a volunteer fireman with the LSW Emergency Services. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mr. Hagerty is survived by his wife of 72 years, Jean; Larry (Cindy) Hagerty, James (Sherri) Claucherty, Cathy (Fred) Moritz and Tina (Randy) Zimmerman; grandchildren James (Sherri) Claucherty, Tina (Randy) Zimmerman, Larry (Denise Jones) Hagerty Jr. and Fred (Heather) Moritz Jr.; great-grandchildren Daniel Claucherty, Emily Claucherty, Alex Zimmerman, Morgan Moritz, Elizabeth Moritz, Kevin Hagerty, Kadie Crist, Hailey Hagerty and Wyatt Hagerty; brother Lyle Hagerty; special friend and caregiver, Aubrey Salinas and Baby Jane; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by brothers Gary and Glen, and sister Donna Lee.
Memorial contributions given in Mr. Hagerty’s name are suggested to the Shiawassee Humane Society. Online condolences may be sent to his family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
