Nancy M. Larner

Age 87, of Chesaning, died Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Oliver Woods Assisted Living and Memory Care in Owosso.
Nancy was born June 14, 1934, in Saginaw County to the late Orville and Minnie (Murphy) Thurston.
She was a resident of St. Charles until united in marriage on November 24, 1954 to Thomas Larner.
The couple initially resided in Chesaning, before moving to Sterling for a few years, but eventually returned to Chesaning where Nancy raised her family. While doing so, Nancy earned her master’s in education from Michigan State University.
Mrs. Larner retired from Chesaning Union Schools in 1996 with 25 years seniority. Nancy was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, where she played the organ for services, weddings and funerals for 47 years. She was also a youth leader for many years and taught Sunday school to high school high school age kids.
Nancy enjoyed canning vegetables grown in her husband’s garden, traveling, visiting lighthouses and waterfalls, and going to the family cabin at Little Bear Lake. She was known for growing roses, daffodils, and gladiolas.
Nancy is survived by her husband; children Bruce (Debra) of Lewiston, Gregory (Rebecca) of Portage, Marueen of Chesaning, Thomas (companion Carrie Hayden) of Fla.; grandchildren Scott (Max) of Whitmore Lake, Amanda of Ariz., Abbey (Ryland Ferguson) of Tex., Kyle (Rachel) of Portage, and Paige (fiancée Jordan Kassis) of Bath; great-grandchildren: Graham Ferguson, Jed Ferguson and Hawk Ferguson; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Orville Jr., and his wife Lois.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday June 6, 2022, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Chesaning, the Rev. Janine Plum officiating. Cremation will follow.
Interment at Wildwood Cemetery will be at a later date. Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 5, 2022, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Misiuk Funeral Home in Chesaning and at the church on Monday from 10 a.m. until time of service.
Contributions in her memory may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, Manna from Heaven or the charity of one’s choice.
You may light a memorial candle or share a memory at misiukfuneralhome.com.
