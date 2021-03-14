John Lawrence Kenney

Age 83, of Owosso, passed away Friday, March 12, 2021, at Hospice House of Shiawassee. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at St. Paul Catholic Church with Fr. Dieudonne Ntakarutimana officiating.
Burial will follow at St. Paul Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Nelson-House Funeral Home on Monday from 4pm to 8pm with a rosary prayed at 7pm.
John was born March 18, 1937, in Owosso, the son of William and Helen (Scollon) Kenney. He graduated from Owosso High School and went on to proudly serve in The United States Air Force.
John married Catherine Kenney at the Alaska Air Force Base on April 22, 1961. John worked at the Owosso Fire Department as a fireman/EMT for over 15 years, fire marshal for three years, and served as the Owosso Fire Chief for 16 years.
John was a member of the Knights of Columbus and a past member of Fire Inspectors of Michigan and Arson Investigation for many years. He also enjoyed spending time with his friends and family.
John is survived by wife (Catherine); sons John Kenney, Mark (Tamiel) Kenney and Michael (Amy Jo) Kenney; daughters Tammy Frostick, Sherry Kenney, Cathy (Scott) Rowell and Lori Ferzo; brothers Gerald Kenney, David (Linda) Kenney; sisters Patricia (Jim) King, Janet (Jim)Weimer, Betty Hopkins and Mary (Dan) Tomasek; grandchildren Kyra, Jordan, Tyler, Paige, Noah, and Mikayla Kenney, Ashlee (Aaron) Root, Challie Frostick, Richard (Nina) DeVreese, Benjamin (Amanda) Rowell, Stephanie (Danner) Molnar, Christopher and Katelyn Rowell, and AJ and Seth Ferzo; great-grandchildren Grayson, Blaine, and Jackson Root, Ellie, Cohen and William Rowell; sister-in-Law Mary Kay; brother-in-law Richard Katsiane; along with many loving friends and family.
He was predeceased by his father William Kenney; mother Helen Kenney; infant daughter Kimmer Marie Kenney; infant grandson Quintin Kenney; sisters Loretta (Frank) Fox, Virginia Lester and Sharon Kenney; brothers Clare, Thomas and Andrew Kenney; sisters in-law Regina Kenney, Roberta Ryan and Connie Katsiane; and brother-in-law David Hopkins.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice House of Shiawassee County. Online condolences may be sent to the family at Nelson-House.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.