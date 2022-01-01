Connie Lou Keesler

Age 77, of Bancroft, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Memorial Healthcare in Owosso.
Cremation has taken place and there will be no services.
Connie was born Jan. 24, 1944 in Lansing to Lyle and Margaret (Jones) Morey. She graduated from Perry High School in 1962. She married “Butch” Keesler on March 15, 1963. Connie enjoyed caring for her birds. She enjoyed raising her family and took care of many of the neighborhood children when they were young.
Connie is survived by her children Cissy (Terry) Eno and Casey (Heather) Keesler; her grandchildren Nikki (Matt Craven) Eno, Chelsi Keesler, Colby Keesler and Kaylee Keesler; her great-grandchildren Qloe, Jaycub and Coraline; her sister Terry Woodbury; her sisters-in-law Karen (Larry) Hendershot and Mary (Wayne) Forrester; her great friend Wanda; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Butch, her parents, her brothers Bruce and Gene, her sisters Linda, Arlene, Bonnie and Brenda and her brother-in-law Lyle Keesler.
In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to a charity of the donor’s choice.
The family is being served by Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Bancroft Chapel where online condolences may be shared at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
