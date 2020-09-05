Richard J. 'Dick' Lewis

Age 85, transitioned from this life to the next with his loving family by his side Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at his home in Owosso.
Dick was born May 4, 1935, in Winter Haven, Florida, to Donald S. and Dorothy (Launstein) Lewis.
Dick graduated in 1953 from Owosso High School and went to study auto mechanics at General Motors Institute in Flint. He went to work at Buick Motors Division the day after graduation from high school.
Dick and Alice Price were married Dec. 3, 1955, by the Rev. Mel Nelson in the First Baptist Church in Corunna. They were happily married for nearly 65 years and were blessed with four wonderful daughters, four amazing granddaughters, one talented grandson, one great-granddaughter and one great-grandson.
After 42 years at Buick Motors, Dick retired as a journeyman pipefitter and project manager.
He will be missed by all who knew him whether through work, while living in Manistique on Indian Lake, sharing time as snowbirds in Tucson, Arizona, or through his many years in Owosso. He will be remembered for his honest, straightforward, sharing-and-caring way of life.
He will be sadly missed by his family: wife Alice; daughters Micki Lewis of Traverse City, Lyn Lewis of Owosso and Anne (Keith) Andrykovich of Owosso; grandchildren Maggie (Ryan) Potes, Ari Rupp, Tory (Erin) Springdorf, Alexander Rupp and Kelsey Andrykovich; great-granddaughter Carley Potes; and great-grandson Dominic Powell.
He is also survived by brother John (Carolyn) Lewis of Honor and sister Sue Wortman of Florida; and many nieces, nephews and special friends.
He was predeceased by daughter LaRae Lewis; parents and parents-in-law.
Per his instructions, cremation has taken place. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, at Nelson-House Funeral Home. A private committal service will take place at Pine Tree Cemetery with the Rev. Michael Spencer officiating.
The family requests Dicks life be celebrated by remembering times and special moments shared.
Memorial contributions suggested to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Corunna, Christ Episcopal Church in Owosso or Memorial Hospice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
