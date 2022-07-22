Wonderful grandma, loving mother and devoted wife was reunited with many dear friends and loved ones in glory after a long and full life on Earth Thursday, July 14, 2022.

Born and raised in Perry, “Dee” married Grant Pope and raised three children: Linda (VonDoloski), Mike (Sue) and Jim (Kathy).

