Wonderful grandma, loving mother and devoted wife was reunited with many dear friends and loved ones in glory after a long and full life on Earth Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Born and raised in Perry, “Dee” married Grant Pope and raised three children: Linda (VonDoloski), Mike (Sue) and Jim (Kathy).
She was preceded in death by her husband and all three children.
Dolores was born on Aug. 16, 1932, to Earl and Ruey (Roosa) Briggs. As an adult, she loved working with her brother Neil and as secretary of Perry Baptist Church. Dolores loved the Lord Jesus Christ and His church where she served faithfully her entire adult life. She was a devout evangelist and took great delight in her eight grandchildren, almost 30 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.
Speaking to anyone who would listen of sin, righteousness and judgment, Dolores lived life to the fullest. She loved playing cards, games, puzzles, hitting fly balls, playing the piano and new adventures.
A funeral celebration will take place at 1 p.m. Monday, July 25, at Graham Church in Perry. Luncheon to follow.
Flowers and donations may be sent to Graham Church.
