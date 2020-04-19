On Tuesday, March 31, 2020, Dennis passed away from cardiac arrest at the age of 66.
He was born in Lansing, the son of Elmer and Bettie (Wagner) Steele. He graduated from Perry High School with the class of 1971.
Dennis loved reminiscing about his days working at Williams Donut Shop in Perry, making doughnuts before heading to school each morning. He spent time as a short order cook, and spent one season working at the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island.
He also worked at Waste Management and Knights Mill before retiring from the United States Post Office in 2015.
Dennis is survived by his sister Karen DiCarlo; brother Gary (Sandy) Steele; uncle Charles (Marie) Wagner; brother-in-law Russ Sherman; nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and numerous cousins; and lots and lots of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Carol (Steele) Sherman and brother-in-law David DiCarlo.
There will be no funeral services; instead, a private committal service for the family will take place at Rose Lawn Cemetery in Perry. A Memorial luncheon at Moose Lodge in Prescott will be announced at a later date.
