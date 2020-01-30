Age 59, of Owosso, passed on to heaven unexpectedly Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at her home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Owosso, with the Rev. Dieudonne’ Ntakarutimana officiating.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday at Nelson-House Funeral Home, with a traditional prayer service at 3:30 p.m. and a rosary prayed at 7 p.m.
Hiedi was born Dec. 28, 1960, in Sault St. Marie, the daughter of Frank and Lieselotte Hugo. She was born of Chippewa/Ojibwe (Native American) and German descent.
She graduated from Sault Ste. Marie High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a minor in political science from the University of Michigan.
Hiedi enjoyed playing pool, the outdoors, camping and sports. She also loved to travel with her husband and family. She loved vacationing and especially taking vacations to Bay Mills Indian Community, where she was a lifelong community member. She was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and University of Michigan fan. She really loved spending time with her many grandchildren. Her family was her life, and she took an especially important role in the lives of her children and most of her grandchildren.
Hiedi married the love of her life James Joseph Lupu at St. Joseph Catholic Church Aug. 10, 1991.
Hiedi retired as a supervisor with the United States Postal Service.
She is survived by her husband Jim; children Tano and (Josilyn) Anishinaabe, Rico Lupu, Tasia and (Edward) Sumbera III, Tania and (Terry) Cornelius, Liese and (Mike) Lavanway, Justin Hugo, Brittany Hugo, Endia and (Aaron) Porter, and Tara and (Allan) Vialpando; grandchildren Haley, Alexia, Eliciana, Taejric, Cadette, Abbi, Dez, Micah, Tano II, Nala, Emmy, Aiyanna, Aliyah, Whitney, Malayla, Megan, Yewe, Takoda, Ambrose, Sophia, Trenton, T’Riq, TraMar and True, Anthony, Kile, Khloe and Ethan; sister Frieda and (Joel) Clary; in-laws Walt and (Laurie) Lupu, Traian Lupu, Ralph and (Vicki)Lupu, Anna and (Dave) Mogg, Ken and (Lori) Lupu, Robert Lupu, Dan Sr. and (Linda) Lupu, Ray and (Sherry) Lupu, Mona and (Traudl) Pfeiffer, and Tavi and (Nick) Lupu; and many nieces and nephews and other loving family and friends.
Hiedi was predeceased by her parents Frank and Lieselotte Hugo, sisters Charlotte and Liese Hugo, father and mother-in-law George and Ann Lupu, brother-in-law George Lupu, and her best friend Reta Soper.
Memorial contributions can be donated to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
