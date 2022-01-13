Age 94, of Durand, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at Vibrant Life Senior Living.
A Mass of the Christian burial will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Durand.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, at the church. Arrangements are being handled by Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Durand Chapel.
Theresa Ann Keeler was born Feb. 20, 1927, in Maple Grove, a daughter of Henry and Anna (Quaderer) Keeler. She married Robert McCarty in 1949.
Theresa was active in St. Mary’s Altar Society, St. Mary’s Guild, St. Mary’s euchre club and the Durand Senior and Rehab Center.
For many years she volunteered for Loaves and Fishes, St. Mary’s food pantry, Red Cross blood mobile and St. Mary Church. She enjoyed sewing, playing cards and traveling.
Theresa is survived by children Pat (Paulette) McCarty, Barbara Costner and Peggy (Paul) Lewis; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and sister Ann (James) Sleno.
She was preceded in death by her husband Robert McCarty; and siblings Sister M. Ann Henry, Katherine Marek, Joe Keeler, Louise Byrne, Henry Keeler, Mary (Albert) Shawl and Herb Keeler.
Memorial contributions in Theresa’s name are suggested to the St. Mary’s food pantry.
Online condolences may be sent at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.