Age 83, of Fife Lake, formerly of Owosso, passed away Jan. 2, 2020.
He was born in New Lothrop March 27, 1936, the son of Joseph and Birdie Murphy. John graduated from New Lothrop High School in 1954.
He was married to Beverly (Bullard) Murphy from 1955 to 1983. John and Beverly had two children, Steven and Debora Murphy.
He married Mimi Lycka in 2005 and they moved to Fife Lake in 2007.
John was a contractor most of his life. He served in the Naval Reserve from 1954 to 1962. John was employed by General Motors and Midland Ross from 1954 to 1969. In 1969, John founded Murphy Construction, which he ran until his retirement in 2002.
He was a member of the First Church of Christ while he lived in the Owosso area and then became a member of the Fife Lake United Methodist Church. He was an outdoorsman who greatly enjoyed hunting and fishing mainly in Michigan, but also in the western U.S. and Canada. In his later years, John and Mimi traveled extensively.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother George; and sisters Marie Conklin, Ilo Johnson and Viola Perry.
Survivors include Mimi Lycka-Murphy of Fife Lake; Steve and Kathy Murphy of Madison, Wisconsin, and Debbie Murphy of Grand Blanc; grandchildren Amanda and Blaine Patino of Waterford, Wisconsin, Kevin Murphy of Madison, Wisconsin, and Derek Boike of Grand Blanc; great-grandchildren Walter John Patino and Evert Robert Patino, both of Waterfield, Wisconsin; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will take place at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, at the Fife Lake Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Cremation and care entrusted to the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids.
