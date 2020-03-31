Age 87, of Houghton Lake, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020, at home, with her loving family by her side.
Joann was born June 25, 1932, in Owosso to Joseph and Helen (Turner) Edington. She graduated from Morrice High School. She attended Lansing Community College and worked as an administrative assistant for several years.
As her family grew, Joann became a full-time mom and homemaker. Joann married Michael O. Blancher Oct. 6, 1979, in Hale. After retirement, the couple moved from Owosso to Houghton Lake. Joann was an active member of St. James Catholic Church. She enjoyed music and travel. Her special love was spending time with her family.
Surviving Joann are her loving husband of 40 years, Michael Blancher; children, D’Anne Saul of Las Vegas, Nevada, Caren (Lynn) Miner of Henderson, Thomas Leaf of Owosso, Michael (June) Leaf of Ovid, James (Linda) Leaf of Elsie, Julie (Jacques) Morrell of Saginaw, Darin (Cathy) Leaf of Hastings and Holly (Benjamin) Rodriguez of Mesa, Arizona; stepdaughter Roxann (Bobby) Jones of Bedford, Texas, Douglas (Debbie) Blancher, of Louisville, Kentucky, and Michael (Rose) Blancher of Clayton, North Carolina; 29 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; siblings Jack/Sean (Barnard) Edington of San Diego, California, Judy Morse of Bancroft, Dennis Edington of Morrice, Donald (Tamara) Edington of Morrice, Darlene Edington of Elsie, David Edington of Virginia, Lynn (Michael) Moeggenberg of Gaylord, Marita (Terry) Rodgers of Owosso and Marianne Edington of Bath; brother-law-law George Chavez of Bancroft; sister-in-law Sydney Edington of Ishpeming; sister-in-law Nancy Finerty of West Branch; numerous nieces and nephews; and cousins.
Joann was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Helen Edington; sister Jeanette Chavez; and brothers William, Robert and Gerald Edington.
A Mass of Christian burial for Joann Elizabeth Blancher will be announced at a later date and will take place at St. James Catholic Church. Interment will be in Lake Township Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are asked to be directed to Heartland Hospice or St. James Catholic Church. Christler Funeral Home, Houghton Lake Chapel is serving the family.
Condolences can be sent to the family online.
