Age 88, of Vernon, passed away at her home Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.
A private family funeral service will take place at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Jennings-Lyons Chapel, burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. today, Nov. 13, at the funeral home.
Devora was born March 23, 1932, in Owosso, to Rolland Archie and Vera Waneta (McKinney) Kirby. She attended Owosso Schools and on June 3, 1949, she married Ira J. Sewell in Owosso; together they raised five children.
Devora was active in her community, she was a den mother for Boy Scouts, served on the Girls Scouts committee as a trustee, sold Avon, was a member of the Vernon United Methodist Church, and retired from the Lakeview Estates laundromat.
She loved ballroom dancing, was the past president of the Durand Locomotion’s Square Dance Club, was a member of TOPS, and was a Red Hat Society member of the Durand Choo Choo Chicks.
Devora is survived by her children Ira (Bonnie) Sewell, Lawrence (Carla) Sewell and Cynthis Nichols; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; three great great-grandchildren; four stepgrandchildren; eight stepgreat-grandchildren; 13 stepgreat-great-grandchildren; and brother Harley “Buck” (Patricia) Kirby.
Devora was predeceased by her parents; husband Ira; daughters Stephney Canute and Vickey Joan Sewell; and siblings Laureta Nye, Joyce Deem and Rolland Kirby.
Memorial contributions in Mrs. Sewell’s name are suggested to the American Heart Association or cancer research.
Online condolences can be shared at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
