Age 83, of Owosso, passed away Saturday, April 17, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 2, at Nelson-House Funeral Home, with the Rev. Ray Strawser officiating. The family will receive friends from noon until the time of the service.
Abbie was born Feb. 27, the daughter of Seeman Redmond and Charlotte (Matthews) Redmond. She attended Owosso High School. Abbie was a member of the Harrison Moose Lodge and Durand Eagles.
Abbie was predeceased by her husbands Benny F. Box, married Nov. 9, 1962, at Camp Pendleton, California, deceased Aug. 8, 1972, and Richard G. Peck, married Sept. 2, 1988 in Corunna, deceased Dec. 26, 2007; parents Seeman Redmond and Charlotte Harrington; brothers David (Audrey) Redmond of Lakeland, Florida, Mark (Donna) Redmond of Owosso; sons Allen Matice, Benny Box; and daughter Charla Johnson.
She is survived by her sister Peggy Strickland of Tamarac, Florida; children David (Shirley) Johnson of Bloomington, Indiana, Jennifer Box of Owosso, and Chris (Stacy) Cordier of Owosso; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was especially close to grandchildren Abigail and Paige Box of Owosso and Casey (Thomas) Shannon of Ashland, Kentucky.
Abbie worked at Mitchell Bentley and the Moose lodge in Owosso, but it was her mothering and homemaking that set her apart and brought her the greatest joy. Abbie took great care to look her best. Her clothes always matched, and her shoes and handbag always accentuated her outfit. Family photos and vacations were a triumph of color coordination and matching outfits.
She loved sewing and was the kind of mom who would drop everything on Tuesday to make an outfit for her daughter when she wanted one for the dance on Friday night. Abbie loved to dance the polka and jitterbug, and shared the same passion as her dad for yard sales. If they weren’t going to one they were having one. We never knew when they would come home with a treasure or a stray animal that needed a loving home. She was a fun-loving soul who always shared her beautiful smile, laughter and kind words with all she met. She was a connoisseur of many cuisines and loved to host gatherings in her home. Everyone was welcome and there was always enough food to go around. Abbie also traveled throughout the U.S. and the world.
She was a magnet to kids and the living room was always full of sleeping kids on any given weekend morning. Often listening and giving sage advice, kids always felt comfortable sharing with her. These were her best qualities — her compassion and generosity, inclusivity and acceptance.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Shiawassee County Humane Society.
