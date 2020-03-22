Dorothy Hill

Age 87, of Flint, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020.
Dorothy was smart, charming and had a great sense of humor. She was a genuine woman who loved with all of her heart. These qualities made it impossible for those who knew her not to love her. Dorothy had a true love and passion for dogs and dog training. She was a lifetime member of Companion Dog training in Flint.
Dorothy shared a very special bond with her daughter Angela. The bond they shared was not broken with death. It is eternal. She will be dearly missed.
We will have a celebration of life at a later date for safety/health concerns. Please message angelawehring@gmail.com to be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.