Age 46, of New Lothrop, formerly of Owosso, passed away Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at his home.
A funeral service will take place at 6 p.m. today, Jan. 29, at McGeehan Funeral Homes, Martin Chapel in Chesaning, with the Rev. Marlene Webster officiating.
The family will receive friends today from 3 p.m. until the service.
David was born March 4, 1974, to Richard and Holly (Wegener) Hunter in Owosso. He graduated from Owosso High School with the class of 1992. Throughout his life, David managed an assisted living facility in Kalamazoo and worked as a home health caregiver in Owosso; he really loved working with the elderly.
David most recently worked as a bus driver for Chesaning Union Schools.
David especially loved spending time with his niece, Flora, and his dog, Munch. He also enjoyed gaming and going to the renaissance fair.
David is survived by his mother Holly Hunter (Bill) Crawford; sister Laura (Jim) Scheffler; niece Flora Scheffler; and many loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his father Richard J. Hunter and his grandparents.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at mcgeehanfh.com.
