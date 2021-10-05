Susan (Michalec) Krhovsky

Age 94, passed away Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.
She was born April 25, 1927, to Katherine (Ftak) and Paul Michalec. Her early years were spent in Owosso (living on the “boulevard”) and in Royal Oak.
She lost her mother at the young age of 16, and her father the following year when she was only 171/2. Although her sister wanted her to continue high school, she had her own plans. She took a job at the A.G. Redmond factory, where she made many friends, some lasting a lifetime.
In 1950, Susan married John M. Krhovsky, with whom she bore five children. The years on the dairy farm, raising children, doing chores, keeping an immaculate house despite a busy family life, polka dancing, remodeling the house whenever she had the urge to, cooking, baking kolache and traveling with her loving husband took up a major part of Susan’s life.
She had a love for oil painting, reading, playing Bingo, Holstein dairy shows and fairs, and occasional visits to the casinos. Susan had great compassion for hungry animals, and enjoyed feeding the neighborhood feral cats as well as the squirrels. She was a long-standing member of both the Michigan and national Holstein associations, a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church for many years and later St. Paul Catholic Church.
Susan is survived by children Carole (Ed) Houck, Marcia (Ray) Caruso, Mary Anne Warns, Martin (Mary Nell) Krhovsky and Susan Kay (Dennis) Hoffman; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents, in-laws, loving husband John, three sisters, three brothers, son-in-law Ron Warns, and beloved dog Milli.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, at the Nelson-House funeral home, in Owosso with a rosary prayed at 7 p.m.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with burial following at St. Paul Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shiawassee County Humane Society.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
