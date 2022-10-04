He loved his family, enjoyed traveling, gardening, golf and his hometown. Charles Gary Fournier was born on Oct. 1, 1937, in Gaines Township to Franklin D. and Ruth Mae Fournier. He grew up living on a farm in Gaines Township until 1945, when he and his family moved to Durand.
A 1956 graduate of Durand High School, Gary was employed at Bill’s Food Center, working his way up to store manager. In October of 1958, he married his high school sweetheart, Marcia Kay Mack. They would have celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary Oct. 11, 2022. In 1970, he started working for Koegel Meats in Flint as a driver salesman, having retired after nearly 30 years.
In 1971, he took his family to walk the Mackinac Bridge, and he and his family continued that tradition for 34 straight years. He liked to travel with Kay, having been to all 50 states and taken many cruises. He loved puttering in his yard and taking care of his many flowers, shrubs and manicured lawn. He loved having his family and grandchildren over for backyard gatherings and cookouts. He enjoyed being outside, either riding his bike or walking around Durand. He walked the 10-mile Crim three times. He volunteered his time to the Durand Day’s Festival for many years. He loved going for rides with Kay in their Mustang convertible around the town and country with a bottle of root beer, or a trip to Luigi’s Pizza in Flint.
He died peacefully on Oct. 3, 2022, at Oliver Woods Assisted Living.
He is predeceased by his parents, sister Janet Bonds and brother-in-law Bill Bonds.
Surviving are his wife Marcia Kay; sons Mitchell (Terri) Fournier, Todd (Lyn) Fournier and Derek (Lisa) Fournier; grandchildren Kristin (Jordan) Ulfig, Ryan (Veronica) Fournier, Mallory Marienfeld, Tyler (Caitlin Boyd) Fournier, Karlie (Ian Losee) Fournier, Brittney (Robert) Potter and Justin Fournier; great-grandchildren Alyssa and Aubree Ulfig, Parker and Zoe Losee, Liberty, Presley and River Fournier; brothers Richard (Carolyn) Fournier and Doug (Diane) Fournier; sister Joanne (Gary) Sielski; and many nieces and nephews.
Gary’s family would like to thank Corso Care and the staff at Oliver Woods Retirement Village for their terrific care and compassion.
Funeral services for Gary will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Durand Chapel with burial to follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Vernon.
Family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions given in Gary’s name are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association.
