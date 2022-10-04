Charles ‘Gary’ Fournier

He loved his family, enjoyed traveling, gardening, golf and his hometown. Charles Gary Fournier was born on Oct. 1, 1937, in Gaines Township to Franklin D. and Ruth Mae Fournier. He grew up living on a farm in Gaines Township until 1945, when he and his family moved to Durand.

A 1956 graduate of Durand High School, Gary was employed at Bill’s Food Center, working his way up to store manager. In October of 1958, he married his high school sweetheart, Marcia Kay Mack. They would have celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary Oct. 11, 2022. In 1970, he started working for Koegel Meats in Flint as a driver salesman, having retired after nearly 30 years.

