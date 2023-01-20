Dr. Nicholas Skarich

Passed away from complications after suffering a tragic stroke. He passed peacefully surrounded by loving family.
Taking care of pets was Dr. Skarich’s calling from a young age. Dr. Skarich was a graduate of Michigan State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine, and he loved being a veterinarian. His life purpose was helping pets live happy and healthy lives, and guiding people through the life stages of their beloved pets. He joked that he could talk to pets, and many who knew him believe it was true.
Dr. Skarich leaves behind many loving family and friends. In particular, his devoted wife of 22 years, Dr. Corbin Skarich, and their three wonderful children, Quinn, Owen and Miriam. Dr. Skarich was a devoted family man and spent much time with his children and taught them many things about being a good, kind, hard-working and loving human being. In addition, he is survived by his parents Anton and Lynn Skarich; brothers Phil (Celia) and Anton (Norma); and many uncles, aunts and cousins.
Dr. Skarich enjoyed playing guitar and saxophone, he was an avid skier and a lifelong hockey player. Dr. Skarich passed on to his children many enjoyable parts of life. He taught all of his children to downhill ski, play saxophone and enjoy the outdoors by hiking and fishing.
Visitation for friends and community loved ones in Owosso will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at Nelson House.
Catholic funeral Mass will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Tecumseh. This is the church where they were married and all of the children were baptized.
For all the pets and clients of Northside Animal Hospital, Dr. Skarich’s dedicated and capable work family, including Dr. Cindy Kruske-Jordan will continue caring for pets. Also, veterinarian friends of Dr. Skarich, including Dr. Craig Hook, will be assisting our team and providing veterinary medical care to pets at Northside Animal Hospital.
Donations in honor of Dr. Skarich may be made to DeVries Nature Conservancy, in Owosso, which is a public natural area and education space for the community. Veterinarian Dr. Jack DeVries opened Northside Animal Hospital in 1935. Dr. DeVries and his wife Fran designated 136 acres of land adjacent to the clinic to create the Devries Nature Conservancy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.