Edith ‘Lucille’ Couzynse

Age 95, of Owosso, passed away Wednesday, June 27, 2018, at Memorial Healthcare in Owosso.
Private family services will take place.
Mrs. Couzynse was born in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, on June 22, 1923. She graduated from Scottsbluff High School, and received her master degree from Western Michigan University. She resided in Muskegon until 1969 when she moved to Owosso. She and Robert Couzynse were married on June 10, 1946. Prior to her retirement, Lucille taught home economics at Muskegon High School and also substitute taught for several years in Owosso.
Mrs. Couzynse was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Muskegon, then a member of the First Congregational Church, Owosso. In Owosso, she belonged to the Shiawassee Historical Society and the Shiawassee County Genealogical Society. Since retirement she also volunteered as a driver for the D.S.S.
Lucille, loved genealogy and helping at the Shiawassee County Historical Society museum and archives. Lucille loved her Thursdays at the archives with her friends whether is was getting ready for the annual yard sale, indexing obituaries, or just talking with her friends.
Lucille is survived by her sons Ronnie Couzynse of Petoskey and Jerry (Julie) Couzynse of Florida; grandchildren Tiffany Harte and Travis Couzynse; and great-grandchildren Kiana and Caitlin Harte and Vincent Couzynse.
Online condolences may be shared with Lucille’s family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.