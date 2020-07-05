Norval James 'Jim' Hasse

Age 79, passed away March 23, 2020, in Gainesville, Florida.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Mary Hasse, and son Timothy James, at age 37.
Jim graduated as class president in 1958 from Owosso High School, then went on to Central Michigan University where he played four years of football. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame at Central in 2000.
Jim coached football in Bay City, St. Charles, Saginaw Buena Vista and Alma College.
Jim is survived by Nancy Hasse, his wife of 61 years; son Michael of Jacksonville, Florida; daughter Kelli (Russ) Eggers of Hemlock; son Jeffrey ( Brigitte) of Laramie Wyoming; sister Jean (Jerry ) Kadlechik of Flushing, and niece Patrice (John) Preston of Naperville, Illinois; and grandchildren Keith (Kim) Slimp, Ashley (Josh) Monchilov, Katie Hasse and Amanda Hasse.
A celebration of life will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, July 17, at GracePointe Wesleyan Church, 1687 N. M-52, in Owosso Township.
In lieu of flowers, Jim would be pleased to have any donations to Owosso High School athletic department or to Westside Baptist Church 55-plus ministry, 10000 NW Newberry Road, Gainesville FL 32606.
