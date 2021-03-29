Age 98, of Ovid, passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021, peacefully at Pleasant View nursing home.
Ruth was born Sept. 20, 1922, in Ovid, the daughter of Lew Roy and Mable (Spiegel) McCarrick. She married Claude Cummings March 10, 1940.
Ruth is survived by daughters Claudia White, Sharon Earick and Marsha Douglas; sister Judy Passmore; 22 grandkids; and a host of great-grandchildren extending to six living generations.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband Claude; daughter Patricia (Kirby) Lawrence; son Richard Cummings; sisters Leta Laverty and Dolly Moore; bothers Willis McCarrick, Ed McCarrick and Don McCarrick; and four grandsons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.