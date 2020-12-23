J. Kevin McKay, Esq.

Age 55, of Kentwood, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Kevin was the eldest son of Jim and Brenda McKay of Owosso.
Kevin and Julie (Banas) were married in 1991 and together they raised four children. He will be lovingly remembered by his children Mitchell McKay, James and Lauren (Hood) McKay, Rachel (McKay) and Aaron Hudson, and Andrew and Annette (Williams) McKay; grandsons James William (Liam) McKay and Oliver Jay Hudson, to whom he was fondly known as Papa; siblings Lisa and Jeff Jones, Cyndi McKay, and John and Thresa McKay; Uncle Ron and Aunt Kerry Baker; as well as other family members and friends who brought much joy to his life.
Kevin was predeceased by both sets of grandparents, Jim and Wanda McKay, and John and Carrie Baker.
Kevin graduated from Owosso High School, class of 1983, from Indiana Wesleyan University in 1987 and from Regent University in 1990, where he earned his juris doctorate.
Kevin was well respected by his co-workers at the Michigan Supreme Court, as well as previous co-workers from the district courts where he will be greatly missed.
Kevin was a life-long member of the Wesleyan Church, and a member of Rotary Club in Owosso and Kentwood. He enjoyed serving alongside others on various boards and committees.
His family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 26, with a celebration of life service at 3 p.m. at GracePoint Wesleyan Church in Owosso, with longtime pastor and friend the Rev. Calvin Emerson officiating. Those who wish to attend will be required to wear masks and abide by the COVID-19 attendance limitations.
In lieu of attending, the services may be viewed via livestream from the funeral home’s website: grlansing.com under recent obituaries, J. Kevin McKay. Condolences and memories may be shared at that site as well.
Kevin will be laid to rest by his family in their plot at Wilkinson Cemetery in Venice Township before the celebration of life.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to my.rotary.org/en/donate, graceexplorations.com/donate-grace/ and godsvisionforhaiti.org/give.
