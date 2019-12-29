Joyce Catherine Kimble

Age 84, of Owosso, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, surrounded by family at Oliver Woods Retirement Village.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at St. Paul Catholic Church with Rev. Michael O’Brien officiating. Burial will be held at Great Lakes National Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with a rosary being prayed at 7 p.m.
Joyce was born May 4, 1935, in Grand Rapids, the daughter of Reynold and Caroline (Steffes) Homrich.
She graduated from St. Augustine High School in Kalamazoo.
Joyce was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church. She married John Kimble in Kalamazoo on Sept. 10, 1955; he predeceased her on Jan. 10, 2018.
Joyce spent her early years as a homemaker, raising her children. She spent her later years working for Lyle Elliott and Son’s Distribution and then retired from Getzen & Connell. She was also a volunteer at Memorial Healthcare. Joyce enjoyed needle work, word searches, and loved to travel, especially to Florida. She loved her family and will always be known for her famous homemade applesauce.
Joyce is survived by her nine children Brenda (Dave) Johnson of Dallas, Georgia; Michael (Jan) Kimble of Plainwell; David (Sharon) Kimble; Kevin (Amie) Kimble; James (Pamela) Kimble; Kathryn (Dan) Jehn; Kimberly (Greg) Klapko and John Jr. (Lori) Kimble, all of Owosso and Caroline (Frank) Gray of Long Island, New York; grandchildren Matthew (Regan), Timothy (Christy), Michael (Lindsey), David (Laura), Jami, Emily (Josh), Elizabeth, Rebecca (Judy), Thomas, Jessica (Ashley), Grace, Logan, Donavan, Gregory, Sarah (Zak), Adam, Danielle, Katie (Nick), Sara (Jason), Stefan, Andrew (Natalie), Janie, Karly, Branson, Mollie, Hannah, Paige and several great-grandchildren; sister-in-law MaryAnn Homrich of Delton; two sisters Rosalie (Larry DeValle) Brindley of Paw Paw and Donna (Daniel) Collins, of Delton; several nieces and nephews and many other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband John Kimble, father Reynold Homrich, mother Caroline Homrich and brother James Homrich.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Oliver Woods Retirement Village. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
