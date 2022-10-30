Age 85, of Perry, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.
Age 85, of Perry, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.
He was born in Brooklyn, New York, the son of William and Anna (Reilly) Keenan.
He attended Notre Dame University, graduating in 1959. While at Notre Dame, he was a champion weightlifter and briefly played football until benched by an injury.
He married Judy Walter in 1959 and had three sons before the marriage ended in divorce.
His life career was in the insurance industry, both in corporate and agency positions until he purchased the Reed Insurance Agency in DeWitt around 1987, where he remained until retirement in 2000. He was an avid golfer and spent later years in woodworking and genealogy.
He married Roberta Monroe Gibson in 1983 and their union endured until his death.
One sister, Eileen Vasseur, did not survive James.
Survivors include his widow; sons James Francis (Melinda), Michael (Julia) and Kevin (Ann); stepdaughter Paula Cheshire; stepson Christopher Gibson; 13 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family is being served by Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Perry Chapel, where online condolences may be shared at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
