Dennis Carlysle ‘Buckwheat’ Lovejoy

Age 71, of Flint Township, passed away Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, at Sharp Funeral Homes, Miller Road Chapel, 8138 Miller Road in Swartz Creek. Casual dress and Michigan attire would be appreciated.
Dennis was born April 16, 1950, in Flint, the son of Carlysle and Beatrice (Wickham) Lovejoy. He married Linda Bard on Dec. 29, 1973, in Flint. Dennis was an avid hunter and Michigan fan. Known as Coach Buck, he enjoyed helping many throughout their lives become better by sharing his knowledge and enthusiasm.
He is survived by his wife Linda; son Dwight (Amira) Lovejoy; daughter Jaime (Greg) Weidanz; grandchildren Garrett, Avery and Carter; sister Lois (Ernie) Lawrence; sister-in-law Bonnie Melton; brother-in-law Mike Townsend; nieces and nephews; and very special friends Ernie and Sue, Bob and Debbie, and Rick and Laurie.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Douglas; sister-in-law Susan Townsend; and nephew Skip Pippins.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to the family.
Tributes may be shared at sharpfuneralhomes.com
