Charles V. MooreSept. 25, 1935 - May 31, 2021

Charles Moore passed away on Monday, May 31, 2021. Honoring his wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held at a later date.
Charles was born in Owosso on Sept. 26, 1935, the son of Vern and Nellie Moore. He married Shirley Bates on Dec. 25, 1954 at the Ovid United Church parsonage. Charles was a loving, caring and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Charles served in the Army for two years and was stationed in Japan. He owned Moore Chevrolet in Ovid for 20-plus years. For many years, he volunteered to work in the concession stands for the Lions Club and the American Legion. He also devoted much time to Ovid Carriage Days. He served on the Ovid Council for 15-plus years and was instrumental in getting Ovid changed from a village to a city.
Those who cherish his memory include his daughters, Vicki (James) Horvath, of Strongsville, Ohio, and Terri (John) Stewart, of Ovid; grandsons Nick Stewart and John Stewart; great-grandchildren Katelyn Stewart, Matthew Stewart, Sawyer Stewart and Cora Student; brother-in-law Lee Bolton; sister-in-law Jean Bates; and many nieces and nephews.
Charles was preceded in death by his wife Shirley Moore; parents Vern and Nellie Moore; and sisters Dorothy Davidson and Marylu Strickland.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at melson-house.com.
