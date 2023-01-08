Lon William Tower Sr.

Age 79, of Corunna, passed away Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Chesaning Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Funeral services will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at Nelson-House Funeral Home.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please purchase an Online Pass to gain access to our Online Content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day Access
|$2.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month Access - 30 days
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|3 Month Access - 90 days
|$24.00
|for 90 days
|6 Month Access - 180 days
|$48.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year Access - 365 days
|$96.00
|for 365 days
Online Access for Print Subscribers. Do you have a print subscription with the Argus-Press? If yes, then click here to enjoy complimentary access to our Online Content!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Month
|$18.50
|for 30 days
|Three Months
|$52.50
|for 90 days
|Six Months
|$98.00
|for 180 days
|One Year
|$185.00
|for 365 days
Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 29F. SSW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph..
Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 29F. SSW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
Updated: January 9, 2023 @ 3:44 pm
Age 79, of Corunna, passed away Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Chesaning Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Funeral services will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at Nelson-House Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. until the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Lon was born Jan. 11, 1943, in Grand Rapids, the son of William and Leonora (Deloof) Tower.
He graduated from Lowell High School GED and proudly served in the United States Marine Corp.
Lon enjoyed puzzles, board games and had a passion for computers and anything electronic.
He married Carole Moen in Grand Rapids on March 27, 1964.
Lon retired as an electrical journeyman from Local 665 IBEW Lansing.
Lon is survived by his wife; children Dennis Bohatch and Michael Tower; grandson Lon
Tower III; three sisters; one brother; and several nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents and two sons, Lon Tower Jr. and Bill Tower.
Memorial contributions are suggested to American Cancer Society.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The top headlines of the day- sent right to your email!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.