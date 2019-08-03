Of Muskegon, passed away July 28, 2019.
Ralph was born to Jerome and Lucille McKay in Owosso Feb, 25, 1947. He graduated from Owosso High School in 1965 and shortly after entered the U.S. Marine Corps. Ralph served in the Vietnam War and earned the Purple Heart.
After serving in the military, he was a quality control supervisor for Johnson Controls for many years. He returned to school eventually and earned a bachelor’s degree at Baker College in Owosso. Ralph finished his working career with the State of Michigan as a Veterans Affairs Counselor.
After retirement, he enjoyed spending much of his time with family at the beach or outdoors and working on home improvement projects at his leisure.
Ralph is survived by his wife Linda McKay; son Matt (Caren) McKay of Anacortes, Washington; daughter Wendy (Louis) Hapeshis of Central, South Carolina; stepdaughters Wendy Montgomery of the Florida Keys, Becky (Mike) Wolfiss of Muskegon and Lisa (Shane) Caradonna of Boston; grandchildren Collin, Evan, Nick, Lauren, Sydney, Kaylee, Charlie, John, Emma, Evan, Zola, Ella and Olivia; and brothers and best friends Jim (Diana) McKay and Gary (Tammy) McKay.
He was preceded in death by his parents Lucille and Jerome McKay, sister Ann Rappuhn, and brothers Ed McKay and Tom McKay.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions are suggested to the Wounded Warrior project (woundedwarriorproject.org/donate); or Muskegon Rescue Mission (muskegonmission.org/donate/donate-online/) 1715 Peck St., Muskegon, MI 49441.
The family welcomes family and friends for a visitation from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, with a memorial service immediately following at 3 p.m. at Nelson-House Funeral Home in Owosso.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
