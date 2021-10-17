Age 78, of Flushing, died peacefully Oct. 7, 2021.
Called Dave, Coach or Sparky, Dave was an Ohio native and the loving son of the late Lester and Kathryn (Smith) Sparks. A Millersport High School graduate, Dave was a versatile athlete and was a four sport All-Mid-State League honoree his senior year.
Dave joined the Navy in 1962, and spent two of four years in Japan at the Naval Communications Department. He often talked of good times playing intramural sports for his unit. He then joined the Naval Reserve and his career spanned another 25 years, retiring in 1991.
Graduating from Alma College in 1971, Dave began his career teaching physical education for three years at Athens Area Schools before taking a position with New Lothrop Area Public Schools. At New Lothrop, Dave saw an opportunity to build a basketball program and dedicated the next 35 years to building skills and teaching philosophy to his players.
Dave created the Mid-Michigan Hoopster League for regional middle schoolers and started an annual area-wide, two-week skills camp with colleagues for grades 3-12. In addition, Dave worked other camps, including the Alma College Basketball Camp.
Dave coached varsity girls basketball from 1975-2000, reaching a milestone record of 399-176 and, with two years coaching varsity boys, ended with a varsity record of 432-189.
He won eight district championships, two regional and five league championships. He was Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan’s (BCAM) Regional Coach of the Year in 1995-96, served as BCAM’s Team Academic All-State chairman for five years, and coached JV boys basketball and countless sixth- through eighth-grade teams garnering a non-varsity record of 343-108.
Dave was an inductee of both BCAM’s Hall of Honor and Hall of Fame. He served as vice president of MAHPERD’s sports and athletics division, and remained a registered official with the MHSAA. Until recent years, Coach Sparks held weekly “open gym” sessions, dedicating his free time to working with a new generation of players. While he had many notable achievements as a coach, he would say he loved it because “it was fun.”
Dave was most proud of his family — his wife Judy, seven kids and 10 grandchildren. A kind and loving father and grandfather, he cherished quality time fishing and watching local school sports, Tigers baseball and his beloved Buckeyes.
His family includes Judy (Oliver) Sparks ; children Tracy (Dennis Greenfelder) Sparks, Cristy Sparks-Krupp, Kelly (Greg) Jones, David (Kelly Wrocklage) Sparks, Joshua (Hillary Swank) Sparks, Kathryn Sparks and Kimberly (Nick Yee) Sparks; beloved grandchildren Erika, Lindsey, and Justine Greenfelder; Luke, Gillian and Avery Krupp; Simon and Griffin Jones; and Henry and Violet Sparks.
He is survived by his brother Dennis Sparks; and aunts Retha (Smith) Walker, Letha (Smith) Nihiser and Alberta (Sparks) LeDesma.
He will forever be deeply missed by them and many other loving relatives and dear friends.
He was predeceased by his parents, Lester and Kathryn Sparks, brother Stephen Sparks and nephew Stevie Sparks.
Arrangements are being made for a family burial. Donations and cards in honor of Coach Sparks can be sent to the family at PO Box, 93, New Lothrop, MI 48460 or venmo @coach-sparks. This fund will be used for the New Lothrop basketball program. Also, please consider donating blood in his honor. Area blood drives can be found at redcrossblood.org.
