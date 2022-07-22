Gary D. Eva

Age 84, of Corunna, passed away Monday, July 18, 2022, at Memorial Healthcare.
Funeral services will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 24, at Nelson-House Funeral Home, with the Rev. Ray Strawser officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, where military honors will take place. A luncheon will follow the burial.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 23, at the funeral home and from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday.
Gary was born July 13, 1938, in Owosso, the son of James “Jim” and Elizabeth “Betty” (Doane) Eva.
He graduated from Corunna High School, class of 1956. He proudly served in the United States Army for three years as part of the military police.
Gary was a member of Durand AmVets and was a deputy in the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Posse. He was involved in Boy Scouts of America and spent 19 years as a Scout Master.
Gary enjoyed working in his yard, snowmobiling and square dancing. He looked forward to camping and traveling with his grandchildren. Gary was always supportive and took interest in what his children and grandchildren enjoyed, including coon hunting, horseback riding, 4-H and softball. Most of all, Gary loved spending time with his family.
Gary retired from Woodards Furniture after 40-plus years of service, working as a welder in the research and development department.
He is survived by children Leman Eva, Brian (Dana) Eva, Kevin (Gennie) Eva, Damon Eva, Karon (Josh) Palus and Dustin (Riane) Eva; grandchildren Nicholas (Shelby) Eva, Jamison Eva, Jessica Eva and Brock Eva; sisters Barbara, Joan, Celia, Virginia and Sharon; two brothers-in-law; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents James “Jim” and Elizabeth “Betty” (Doane) Eva; sisters Dolores, Margaret, Donna Jean and Marsha; brothers Richard and Larry; and six brothers-in-law.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Cancer Society.
