Nathan Edward Guysky

Age 35, of Owosso, passed away Sunday, June 25, 2023, at Henry Ford Hospital from natural causes.
A funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, June 30, at McGeehan Funeral Homes Martin Chapel in Chesaning. The Rev. Marlene Webster will officiate.
Visitation will be from noon until the service Friday.
Nathan was born on July 12, 1987, to Edward and Jacqueline “Jackie” (Spiess) Guysky in Owosso. He graduated from Owosso High School with the class of 2005 and earned his bachelor’s of science degree in chemical engineering from Michigan State University. Nathan’s most recent occupation was as a process engineer for XG sciences, where he worked for over 10 years.
Nathan had a friendly, “life of the party” personality. He found great joy in helping his friends and family in any way he could. He loved his friends like family. Nathan was also a Seinfeld and Star Wars super-fan.
Nathan’s memory will be cherished by his sister Lauren Guysky; niece Leah Guysky; nephews Cashton Guysky and Colton Reed; several aunts, uncles and cousins; and many, many close friends.
Nathan is preceded in death by his mother Jackie Guysky; father Edward Guysky; grandparents Bob and Joann Dowell; and grandfather Arthur Guysky.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
