Passed away peacefully at his Houghton Lake home Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021.
DJ was born Aug. 19, 1953, in Owosso, to Charles and Catherine (Galloway). He grew up in Pontiac.
Upon his graduation from Pontiac Northern High School, he and his parents moved to the family farm in Corunna. After attending Ferris State University, he worked for various Owosso businesses throughout his career. He was especially fond of his co-workers at Young Chevrolet Cadillac in Caledonia Township.
On Oct. 4, 1997, DJ married Anna Mary Kozole. The couple lived in many cities throughout the country and retired to Houghton Lake four years ago. He was a true sports fan and an avid University of Michigan Wolverines fan.
DJ is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Anna Mary Woodworth of Houghton Lake; sons Randy (Molly) and Jim (Jillian) Woodworth of Owosso; stepson Jeffery McInerney of Sheridan, Wyoming; stepdaughter Jennifer McInerney of Owosso; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and brother William (Brenda) Woodworth of Corunna.
David was preceded in death by his parents.
A family celebration of life gathering will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions in memory of David can be sent to the Salvation Army or Shiawassee County Humane Society.
