Kenneth Joseph Schnell

Age 78, of Chesaning, passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022, at his home with his family by his side.
A funeral Mass will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, at St. Peter Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 7 p.m. today, June 20, at McGeehan Funeral Homes, Martin Chapel, with a rosary prayed at 7 p.m.
Kenneth was born on March 27, 1944, to Clarence and Marie (Ebenhoeh) Schnell in Owosso. He graduated from St. Michael’s High School with the class of 1962. Ken met the love of his life, Shirley Gengler, at a Peet Community Center dance; they married Oct. 2, 1965, and celebrated 56 years of marriage.
Ken worked as a journeyman millwright for General Motors for 44 years. He was a very active member of St. Peter Catholic Church and a fourth-degree Knight of Columbus. Throughout his life, Ken had a love for farming, tractors and the great outdoors. He always looked forward to going to his cabin on Higgins Lake. For 14 years, Ken enjoyed coaching Little League, and for 20 years, he and Shirley opened their home as foster parents. He was a talented woodworker and especially loved crafting wooden toys for families at Christmas. Ken also served with the Michigan National Guard.
Ken is survived by his wife Shirley Schnell; children Andrew Schnell, Gretchen (Scot) Sanchez, Anthony (Alanna) Schnell, Jason (Lori) Schnell, Aaron (Sarah) Schnell, Kevin (Madeleine) Schnell, Toni (Joe) Schnell, Trisha Schnell and Leroy Jackson; grandchildren Kyle Sanchez, Madison Schnell, Alexis Sanchez, Ashlin Schnell, Alundra Peters, Seth Cook, Ava Schnell, Serenity Peters, Annabelle Peters, Harper Schnell, Katelyn Sanchez, Charlotte Schnell, Piper Schnell, Katz Schnell and Kaleb Schnell; siblings Howard (Betty) Schnell, Edith Marie Schnell and Raymond (Jean) Schnell.
He was predeceased by his parents.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the wishes of the family.
