Age 83, of Lennon, died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at St. Mary Queen of Angels Catholic Church, 4413 Morrish Road in Swartz Creek. Burial will be at St. Mary Cemetery in Swartz Creek.
Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday and 4 to 8 p.m. Monday. A rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m.
Visitation will also be 10 a.m. Tuesday until time of Mass at the church.
In lieu of flowers those who wish to may make contributions to St. Mary Queen of Angels Catholic Church or Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
Mary Ann was born Feb. 22, 1936, in Lennon the daughter of John and Mary (Kominek) Kubik. She graduated from Swartz Creek High School, class of 1954.
Mary Ann and Albert Honeck were united in marriage June 30, 1956, in Swartz Creek. She worked for GM Buick in the payroll department. Mary Ann was a member of St. Mary Queen of Angels Catholic Church and the church choir and CCW. She was a member of the Swartz Creek Friendship Club, Czech signing club and Czech polka band.
In her free time, she enjoyed baking, camping and card games.
She is survived by her children, Kenneth Honeck and Joseph (Becky) Honeck; grandchildren Mary Scheitler, Kelly Jo Scheitler and Alex Honeck; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Honeck, daughter Christine Pintoski, great-grandson Layne, parents John and Mary Kubik, brother John (Frances) Kubik, and sister Betty (Andrew) Sedlak.
Tributes may be shared at sharpfuenralhomes.com.
