Age 83, of Owosso, passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020.
Services will be determined at a later date.
James was born June 8, 1936, in Flint, the son of Berthold and Evelyn (Ludke) Hertz.
He graduated from Flint Central High School with the class of 1954 and proudly served four years in the U.S. Air Force.
James enjoyed bowling and was an active member of the Shriners. He was a retired Shriners Clown.
He married Carol Gregory in Flushing March 15, 1984. She passed away Jan. 15, 2015.
James retired from General Motors after nearly 40 years of service in skilled trades.
He is survived by his children William (Ladonna) Hertz, Sheri (Joe) Leonard and Beth (Jeff) Juhl; stepchildren Randy (Mary) Rees and Kevin Rees (Joyce); 11 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and other loving family and friends.
James was also predeceased by his parents and brother Jack Hertz.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Shriners.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
